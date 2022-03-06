Mehrdad Ghodoussi's Newcastle United 'dream team' is ending relegation nightmare

Now, Eddie Howe’s side can claim all three points without being at their best – and that bodes well for the coming weeks and months.

Newcastle were nowhere near their recent best at St James’s Park yesterday, yet they overcame Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 thanks to goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar, two players who we didn’t see the best of during Steve Bruce’s time at St James’s Park.

Fraser and Schar, however, have been integral to the team during eight-game unbeaten run which has propelled the club up the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Less than two months ago, Newcastle were 19th in the Premier League with 12 points. Today, United are 14th in the table, and closer to 10th-placed Crystal Palace than 18th-placed Burnley. Now that’s what you call progress.

“To go any length of games unbeaten in the Premier League is very difficult, because you’re always a game away from a very difficult opponent,” said head coach Howe after what was the club’s first Premier League win over Brighton.

“I thought Brighton were. They’re very much a possession-based team, and we found it difficult with the two-goal lead to control the game in any way. What we did have to do is defend very well.”

Howe had been in the stand the last time the two clubs had met in early November. United were awful for 45 minutes at the Amex Stadium, and Howe, sat next to co-owner Amanda Staveley, saw the scale of the task in front of him.

However, what will have pleased Howe at the time was the commitment of the club’s players, who fought back to claim a point from a 1-1 draw after fans, damningly, chanted “attack, attack, attack” at the team.

And that resilience was again evident for the return fixture.

United had looked to have got the perfect start. They took a 12th-minute lead through Fraser after a shot from Jacob Murphy hit the post, and Schar headed home a free-kick from the winger at the near post two minutes later to double the advantage.

Brighton, however, went on to dominate possession. They worked the ball down the flanks, and Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock, so impressive of late, were not able to get on the ball.

Dan Burn, signed from the visitors in January, read his former team-mates well at the back.

Lewis Dunk pulled a goal back for Brighton, but Newcastle held on.

Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were elated at the result after the game, which was preceded by stunning Wor Flags display on three sides of the ground. Ghodoussi tweeted a photo of Howe and his players with the caption “dream team”. The result, importantly, sets the team up for a run of four successive away games.

The club, following the appointment of Howe and its January transfer business, is in a very different place. United’s co-owners are delighted with the work being done by Howe – and the application of the players, both old and new.

Staveley will today watch Newcastle United Women play at home.

It’s just a shame that it’ll be more than a month before we see Howe’s side again at St James’s Park given the feelgood factor at the stadium.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.