Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s no-nonsense response to Newcastle United co-owner after Arsenal loss

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben felt the side needed ‘a bit of luck’ in their 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 7th May 2023, 23:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 08:00 BST

Newcastle suffered only their second defeat at St James’ Park this season and only their fourth home loss under head coach Eddie Howe in the Premier League goals from Martin Odegaard and a Fabian Schar own goal saw Arsenal claim three points. The Magpies were denied a penalty following a VAR check and hit the woodwork on more than one occasion during the match but were unable to find the net.

Gunners’ goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale became only the second goalkeeper to keep clean sheets against Newcastle home and away in the Premier League this season after Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita.

Newcastle remain third in the table heading into the final four games of the season and co-owner Reuben couldn’t hide his pride despite the disappointment of the result.

He posted on Twitter: “Obviously disappointed with the result but what a privilege it is to come to SJP these days, the atmosphere was just electric- thank you . Can’t fault the team for their intensity and work rate too sometimes you just need a bit of luck #WeAreUnited@NUFC.”

And fellow co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi simply said, ‘couldn’t agree more’ in response.

Newcastle now look ahead to a trip to Leeds United on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) as they look to bounce back and make another step towards securing Champions League football for next season. The Magpies currently sit three points inside the top four with a game in hand on Liverpool in fifth.

Newcastle’s remaining matches after Leeds are Leicester City and Brighton at St James’ Park before a trip to Chelsea on the final day.

