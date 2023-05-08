A Martin Odegaard strike and Fabian Schar own goal saw Newcastle fall to only their second defeat of the season at St James’ Park as they remained third in the Premier League table heading into the final four matches. In the closing stages of the match, Brazilian midfielder Joelinton was withdrawn in what appeared to be a tactical change at the time as Elliot Anderson was introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Newcastle No. 7 looked to be in some discomfort after the game as he struggled to climb the six steps out of the tunnel before limping heavily out of St James’ Park. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe provided an injury update following the match but refrained from mentioning Joelinton’s name.

Concern is growing over midfielder Sean Longstaff after he missed his second consecutive match with a foot injury. The 25-year-old is now set to see a specialist on Tuesday for further assessment and remains a doubt for the trip to Leeds United on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

“I certainly hope we’ll see him again [this season],” Howe said. “But he’s going to see a specialist on Tuesday just to get double-checked.

“We thought it was quite a standard injury, maybe a bruise, but there may be a chance of something a little bit more serious than that. We’re in the dark at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad