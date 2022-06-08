Mehrdad Ghodoussi, husband of Newcastle United's English minority owner Amanda Staveley waves a flag in the crowd ahead of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The 26-year-old left-back signed a four-year deal at St James’s Park having impressed during a half-season loan with The Magpies last season.

And Ghodoussi was quick to react to The Magpies’ first summer signing as he tweeted that Targett’s permanent deal was ‘well deserved’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Targett made 16 appearances to help Eddie Howe’s side climb out of relegation danger and finish 11th in the Premier League table.

It was understood that Newcastle had an option to make the loan move permanent for £15million, minus any loan fee paid to Villa back in January.