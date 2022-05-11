Leeds United’s 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea means none of the division’s bottom three teams can overtake the Magpies and Eddie Howe’s side are mathematically safe on 43 points.

Newcastle sat bottom of the Premier League in early December and remained in the bottom three until as late as February. They were six points from safety at one stage having won just one of their opening 20 league games.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi, husband of Newcastle United's English minority owner Amanda Staveley waves a flag in the crowd ahead of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

They also failed to win any of their opening 14 matches of the campaign, an unwanted run only three other sides have gone on in the Premier League’s 30 year existence.

No side without a win in their first 14 games had ever survived in the Premier League before. But Howe’s side have made history with a run of 10 wins from 14 games between January and April seeing them move comfortably clear of the bottom three.

United have defied the odds thanks to a managerial change and sensible January recruitment which saw Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Despite what opposition supporters teased on Twitter at the time, none of those five will be enjoying the Championship next season.

As ever, Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi was quick to react to the survival confirmation as he tweeted: “When all odds were against us, when everyone doubted us, we united and forged ahead.

“Tonight is the result of that hard work.Thank you Eddie, you have been incredible, thank you to the coaching staff our squad and everyone at the club, and of course our fans.”

