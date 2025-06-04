Ex-Newcastle United duo leave role as Middlesbrough sack Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough have parted company with head coach Michael Carrick - with two former Newcastle United men also leaving the Championship side.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough missed out on the Championship play-offs, finishing tenth during a disappointing campaign under the former Manchester United midfielder. The 43-year-old was appointed as Boro manager in October 2022, guiding them to a fourth placed finish during his first season.

Boro were ultimately defeated in the play-off semi-finals that season by Coventry City before an eighth placed finish last season saw them narrowly miss out on a shot at promotion. Boro’s hopes of a play-off place went to the final day of the campaign this year, but they were dashed again by familiar foes Coventry who secured a 2-0 win to seal their place in the top-six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry, of course, were defeated over two legs in the play-offs by Sunderland. The Black Cats would go on to seal promotion to the Premier League with a dramatic win over Sheffield United at Wembley.

Boro have now spent eight seasons out of the Premier League following their relegation in the 2016/17 season - with this season’s tenth placed finish their joint-second worst performance in the second tier since their relegation.

Middlesbrough sack Michael Carrick

Ultimately, Carrick has paid for his side’s poor performance with his job and will now be on the lookout for what is just his second ever role as a head coach. Carrick’s exit was confirmed in a statement released by Middlesbrough which read: ‘Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick.

‘Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club. We'd like to thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We wish them all the very best for the future. The club will be making no further comment at this stage.’

Carrick will be followed by former Newcastle United duo Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick out of the club. Woodgate spent 18-months as a player at St James’ Park, but made just 37 appearances in all competitions as injury problems took their toll.

The former Leeds United man would move to Real Madrid in 2004 before returning to England and joining Boro in 2006. Graeme Carrick, meanwhile, worked as Newcastle United’s Under-18’s manager for two years before joining his brother at the Riverside Stadium in June 2024. His spell at Middlesbrough would last just one season, however.

Next Middlesbrough manager contenders

Former Wolves and Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has been listed as one of the early-favourites to replace Carrick on Teesside. O’Neil left Molineux in December and has been out of work since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Sean Dyche has also been listed as a potential option for Boro, whilst former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has also been tipped as Carrick’s potential replacement. Steven Gerrard, who most recently was linked with a shock return to Rangers, is also reportedly a name in the frame.

The early candidates suggest that Boro will opt for a domestic appointment with focus being placed on someone that can hit the ground running and end their almost decade-long stint in the Championship.