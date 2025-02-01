Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamie Miley has issued a farewell message following his move from Newcastle United to Hartlepool United.

Miley left Newcastle after 10 years at the club, progressing through the academy and making it to the fringes of the first team. While he featured for Newcastle in pre-season friendly matches, he was denied a competitive debut prior to his departure.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Newport County in League Two before Newcastle triggered the break clause to recall him after just three League Two starts. Miley played a match for Newcastle Under-21s in January before joining up to train at Hartlepool - later signing a permanent deal at Victoria Park.

Following the move, Miley thanked Newcastle for the support they’d given him over the years.

“Yeah, it was absolutely excellent [at Newcastle],” Miley said. “Obviously ups and downs, but most recently I played at St James' in front of like 30,000 or whatever it was in pre-season [against Girona].

“And then obviously to share the pitch with my brother [Lewis] as well and seeing him go on [to play for the first team].

“Obviously I'll always be back to watching [Newcastle], but I can't thank Newcastle enough for everything they've done, from the manager now to the academy manager.

“I'm really grateful for everything. In the summer [just] gone, I went out on loan, things didn't work out as well as they could have [at Newport].

“So then I came back and then it got to the point where I think everyone agreed on a permanent move would be good somewhere. When Hartlepool came along, it was like, yeah, definitely get that done. So, yeah, I'm absolutely delighted.”

Miley also took to Instagram to issue a farewell message and thank Newcastle once again.

“After 10 years at the club it’s time for a new journey,” he posted. “So many experiences and opportunities that will stick with me forever, from the age of 11 walking through the gates of the Acadmey to walking out at St James’ Park are memories I’ll always cherish. Thanks for everything @nufc.”