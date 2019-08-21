Miguel Almiron feeling 'not so special' at Newcastle United as Danny Mills claims Paraguayan's bright start was false dawn
Miguel Almiron’s bright start to life at Newcastle United under Rafa Benitez was a false dawn, according to pundit Danny Mills.
The former England defender admits he’s always been sceptical of the £21million Paraguayan international – even when Benitez convinced Mike Ashley to splash the cash in January.
“I think he had a few good games when he first came to the club and I was one of those sceptics that said we don’t know much of him,” said Mills to Football Insider.
“He signed for Rafa Benitez. Does he feel as special and wanted, does he understand what the manager wants from him? Maybe not.
“Match of the Day highlighted it – he wasn’t getting in the box (at Norwich). The ball was wide and this is supposed to be a goal-scoring midfielder, your number 10, and he’s nowhere near, he’s not breaking his neck to get in the box.
“He flattered to deceive last season.”