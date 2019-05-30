Miguel Almiron gets Copa America green light as Newcastle United are linked with ex-Liverpool defender

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron has been named in Paraguay's 23-man squad for this summer's Copa America.

The former MLS star, 25, has shrugged off any injury fears, which saw him miss the end of the Premier League season, to be fit for the 12-team tournament which begins for Almiron & Co on June 16.

Paraguay take on Honduras and Guatemala in warm up friendles on June 6 and June 9 before taking on Qatar on June 16, then Argentina and Colombia in Group B.

Loan striker Salomon Rondon, now back at West Brom, has been named in the Venezuela squad for the tournament in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked with a summer move for out-of-contract former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, according to Fotospor.

The Slovakian centre-half, an international teammate of United keeper Martin Dubravka, will be a free agent when he leaves Fenerbahce this summer.

But at 34, it remains to seen whether United's hierarchy would sanction a move for the player, who previously played under Benitez at Anfield.