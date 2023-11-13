Miguel Almiron injury: Newcastle United have provided a fitness update which has been shared by the Paraguay national team.

A clear update has been provided on Miguel Almiron after the winger went off injured during Newcastle United's 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said after the game that Almiron had suffered a hamstring injury, adding: "I hope it's not serious. We don't know at this moment in time just how bad it is."

Following further assessment, the Paraguay national team have communicated that the 29-year-old has suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain.

Almiron was called up to the Paraguay squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia this month but will have no involvement in the matches.

A statement issued by the Paraguay national team read (translated from Spanish): "The medical team of the national team communicates that, according to the report received from Newcastle United, the player Miguel Almiron suffered a grade 1 muscle injury to the femoral biceps of the right thigh, so he will not be able to be part of the next team's qualifying.

"The Albirroja technical and medical team will provide constant monitoring of the football throughout this time, knowing his great importance to the group, on and off the field of play.

"The Paraguayan Football Association wishes Miguel Almiron a speedy recovery."