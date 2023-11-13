Newcastle United injuries: Sean Longtaff and Fabian Schar were hit by injury concerns during the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle United were dealt three fresh injury concerns during Saturday's 2-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

With 11 first-team players already unavailable due to injury and suspension, Miguel Almiron was forced off with a hamstring issue just after the 30-minute mark. During the game which saw Dominic Solanke score a second-half brace to secure three points for The Cherries, Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff both went down and required treatment.

Schar appeared to be holding his hamstring before dropping to the ground and having to leave the pitch briefly before returning. Longstaff also required treatment after falling awkwardly in the second half.

While the duo were able to complete the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said it was 'unclear' how the players were feeling as he would have substituted them had he had suitable options available on the bench.

"Miguel Almiron's looks like a hamstring problem," Howe said after the match. "It's unclear how Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff are feeling."

Matt Ritchie came on for Almiron following the Paraguayan's injury while Tino Livramento came on for Lewis Hall at half-time. Howe also introduced 18-year-old Ben Parkinson for 17-year-old Lewis Miley in the second half along with Emil Krafth for Joe Willock in the closing stages of the match.

