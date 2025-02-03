Miguel Almiron has issued a heartfelt farewell message after leaving Newcastle United to rejoin Atlanta United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After six years, 223 appearances and 30 goals, Almiron left Newcastle last week to return to Atlanta for around £10million. The 30-year-old joined Newcastle from Atlanta back in 2019 for a reported club-record fee of £21million.

But after just one Premier League start since March 2024, Almiron was allowed to leave Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his departure, Almiron took to Instagram to post a video of his best moments at the club. And it was accompanied by the caption: “The time has come for me to say goodbye – to all of you and to a club with such an incredible history as Newcastle.

“I’ll always be grateful to the club for giving me the chance to play in the best league of the world, making a childhood dream come true.

“I leave with so many amazing memories wearing this shirt, alongside my teammates, the staff, the directors, and of course, the incredible fans I’ve had the privilege to share this journey with over the years.

“From now on, I’ll be cheering you on as a fan, just like everyone else! Miggy 🤍🦅🖤.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almiron was a popular player at Newcastle and head coach Eddie Howe was quick to praise the winger following the sale.

“A very special player, a very special person,” Howe said. “He's going to be greatly missed by everyone connected with us. I think Miguel was what you saw, the perception of him was real, a very bubbly, bright personality.

“But I think behind this, he's very, very professional, like ultra-professional, always being, recovering, looking after himself, eating the right foods, doing everything he could to be at his very best every day.

“And I think you can't have enough, from my perspective, you can't have enough of those players that set the right standards in terms of behaviour. I thought he was a really good role model, he behaved really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, he's going to be greatly missed as a person and, of course, a player.

“You always look back with fondness at people that have given their all, really. And I think Miguel is one of those personalities and players that always gave his best, in any moment, good and bad.

“And then he had ability, I mean, the goals he scored in that Champions League season will be remembered for a long time. I think the PSG goal naturally will get the attention, but there's loads during that season that propelled us to a brilliant season, the season before.

“To see him score the goals that he did and get in the rhythm that he did and the vein of form where he looked like he was going to score every game. He played really well with the players around him. I remember great relationships with Sean [Longstaff] and with Kieran [Trippier]. Yeah, special times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almiron’s sale was the first major piece of transfer business done by Newcastle during the winter window. The club have since agreed a £20million package with Juventus that will see Lloyd Kelly join on an initial loan deal with an obligation to make it permanent.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United in talks to sign four-goal winger on bargain deal - 'essential' Paul Mitchell signing