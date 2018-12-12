Miguel Almiron jets off amid Newcastle links as he teases transfer move

Miguel Almiron is though to be closing in on a move to Newcastle United - and he may have just teased the move on his Instagram account.

Almiron, who has excelled for MLS side Atlanta United this season, is reportedly set to finalise a move to St James's Park in the coming hours.

Reports from Paraguay suggest that a deal is nearing completion in what will be a significant investment for Newcastle United - and a move which is sure to please manager Rafa Benitez.

And the Paraguayan international - who has also been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham - may have just hinted at the move on his Instagram account.

In a post uploaded to the story feature on the social media platform, Almiron posted a photo of himself and his partner in transit with the caption 'next stop?'

Miguel Almiron's cryptic post

This could well hint at a move and, given these fresh reports, it could possibly foreshadow his arrival on Tyneside.

Almiron was reportedly valued at £25million by his current employers, but recent reports have suggested a loan-to-buy deal worth in the region of £15million could be a possibility.