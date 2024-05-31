Ipswich Town are lining up a move for a Newcastle stalwart, according to reports.

One Newcastle United midfielder has been tipped to leave the club this summer

Newly promoted Ipswich Town have already made one big statement of intent by securing the long-term future of in-demand head coach Kieran McKenna - and now the Tractor Boys are planning to make another eye-catching statement by targeting Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron, according to reports from TeamTalk.

The outlet understands that the Magpies are willing to listen to offers for as many as four new players as Eddie Howe attempts to raise funds to once again build a team that is capable of qualifying for the Champions League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Almiron was a pivotal part of that achievement last time around, and the once club-record signing, scored an impressive 11 goals in the 2022/23 campaign with the bulk of those coming during a fruitful patch in October.

At the peak of his powers the Paraguayan was praised for his tireless workrate, his terrific pace and his ability to cut inside on his left foot and at times produce moments of magic.

However, in more recent times those moments have been few and far between and reports at the end of the January transfer window claimed that Newcastle were willing to listen to offers from Saudi Arabia, with Al Shabab reportedly bidding £17m for the winger.

That move failed to materialise at the time due to Howe’s £30m valuation of the player and the frailties within Newcastle’s squad with Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy both struggling with injury issues at the time. However, TeamTalk suggest that the Magpies have lowered their asking price to £21m which has prompted interest from Ipswich who are aiming to build a team that can survive in the top-flight in their first season back in 22 years.

Transfer guru Ben Jacobs claims McKenna is after players with Premier League experience to help their cause and claims that Almiron who has made 177 top-flight appearances in Black and White could be the answer to their questions.

He said: “I’m told that there is Premier League interest in Almiron as well and Ipswich may be one to watch. Ipswich’s number one priority would be to bring in Omari Hutchison from Chelsea, but you just don’t know, things could change,” Jacobs said.

“With Almiron and Ipswich, that one is one to watch.”