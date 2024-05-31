Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of a new chief operating officer.

Newcastle United have confirmed that Brad Miller will become the club’s new chief operating officer (COO). Miller joins Newcastle United from Ferrovial Vertiports having overseen numerous aviation projects including at Manchester Airport and at East Midlands airport.

At Newcastle United, Miller will ‘lead on the club’s capital investment strategy and will work with the club’s existing operations team to ensure Newcastle United continues to provide exceptional experiences across all sites.’

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Darren Eales, Newcastle United’s CEO, said: “Brad is an exceptional operator and we are delighted to welcome him to the Newcastle United family. He brings with him an outstanding track record in both operational and developmental projects, and his creative, collaborative and strategic leadership will be a huge asset to us as we continue to strive for best-in-class in all that we do.”

Miller, meanwhile, spoke of his excitement at starting his new role at an ‘incredibly exciting’ time for the club: “I am looking forward to helping Newcastle United to move forward with its ambitious, sustainable development plans and to working alongside such dedicated and passionate people.” Miller said. “It is an incredibly exciting and unique time for everyone involved with the club.”

After flying high and qualifying for the Champions League in 2023, the Magpies missed out on European qualification this season - and will thus miss out on the revenues that playing in continental competition will provide. Their new kit deal with Adidas, one that is understood to be worth around £30m a season will increase those revenues greatly from their previous deal with Castore.