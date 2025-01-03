Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has responded to the suggestion that Miguel Almiron could be leaving Newcastle United this month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Almiron is available to leave Newcastle after seeing deals in the previous two transfer windows fall through. Almiron had a deal in place to move to the Saudi Pro League last January but ultimately turned down the opportunity before MLS side Charlotte FC made a move for the Paraguayan in the summer.

The finances of the deal didn’t work for the player or the clubs but the United States outfit have reignited their interest in 2025. It is understood Newcastle have already received a £5million bid from an unnamed Brazilian club but the player’s preference is to either stay in Europe or return to the MLS.

While Almiron’s exit has effectively been approved by the club, a deal still hinges on the player, his agent and the finances involved.

Almiron joined Newcastle from Atlanta United in 2019 for a reported club-record deal of £21million at the time.

Despite starting Almiron just once in the Premier League so far this season, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has stressed the Paraguayan’s importance in his squad ‘at the moment’.

Miguel Almiron has made just one Premier League start this season. | Getty Images

“His future is very much here at the moment,” Howe said. “Miggy has trained brilliantly this season and is ready to play, he's an important player.

“We're not blessed with a huge number of wide players so anyone that we have here is vitally important and Miggy has always proved for us how effective he is when he does play so I'd say the same for any player until the day that they leave, their futures are here and he needs to focus on the next game.“

Charlotte coach Christian Fuchs recently spoke openly to Sky Sports about the club’s interest in Almiron. Although a deal is yet to be agreed, the former Leicester City full-back admitted Almiron would be a ‘great addition’.

“He’s a great player but I don’t really want to talk about him as he hasn’t signed yet,” Fuchs said.

“There are always a lot of names being associated with Charlotte FC and all I know is that once it is signed, Almiron will be a great addition to our club and I would really look forward to him joining us and playing for us.”