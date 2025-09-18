Newcastle United latest news: Miguel Almiron has posted a message to Newcastle United fans on social media after finally receiving his Carabao Cup winners medal.

Miguel Almiron has posted a message to Newcastle United fans after receiving his Carabao Cup winners medal. The Paraguayan didn’t feature at Wembley against Liverpool in March having returned to Atlanta United during the January transfer window.

Almiron did feature in four of Newcastle United’s six matches in their run to the final, though, completing 90 minutes once during their win over AFC Wimbledon. After six years at the club, though, Almiron’s move back to the MLS was confirmed at the end of January - just days before the Magpies defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the second-leg of their semi-final clash at St James’ Park.

During his time at St James’ Park, Almiron became the first man to score in a Champions League match for the Magpies upon their return to the competition. And on the eve of Newcastle United’s return to the top-tier of European football, Almiron posted a photo of his Carabao Cup medal alongside two of his Premier League Goal of the Month awards.

On the post, Almiron wrote: ‘Grateful to have received this medal - it brings back so many great memories. Thank you to Newcastle United, the staff, my former teammates, and of course, the amazing fans. Your support has always meant so much to me. You’ll always have a special place in my heart - and I’ll always be supporting you. #NUFC #ForeverGrateful @nufc.’

Miguel Almiron’s post-Newcastle United career

Almiron returned to the Mercedes-Benz Arena with a hero's welcome and was handed the captain’s armband upon his return to the club. Almiron has made 29 appearances to date during the 2025 season, with 27 in the league and two in the Leagues Cup.

He scored four goals and registered four assists during that time. The 2025 MLS season concludes next month.

His departure from St James’ Park netted the Magpies a reported £10m in total, with that transfer fee being added to their coffers and allowing them to spend heavily during the summer window. Anthony Elanga was ultimately bought as Almiron’s replacement at St James’ Park.

Whilst Almiron’s influence on Tyneside waned during his final few years at the club, he left as an important member of Howe’s squad and someone that the Magpies’ head coach was disappointed to lose, whilst acknowledging that it was the right thing to do for the player.

“On behalf of the club, I want to thank Miggy for everything he has given us during our time together,” Howe said after Almiron’s departure was confirmed.

"He has been the ultimate professional, and he has been a big part of some of our most memorable moments in recent seasons. He is a great person and we'll miss him greatly, but this is the right move at the right time for him and his family and we wish them well.”

Newcastle United’s 2025/26 Champions League campaign gets underway with a clash against Barcelona at St James’ Park tonight - and the Magpies will be desperate to harness the atmosphere on Tyneside and replicate either their famous win over the Catalan giants back in 1997 or the aforementioned triumph over PSG two years ago.