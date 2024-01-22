Newcastle United transfers: Miguel Almiron is the latest player to be linked with a move away from St James' Park.

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron has reportedly attracted interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al Shabab and Newcastle have 'reached a provisional agreement' regarding the transfer of Almiron, who is open to the move. Despite the provisional agreement, Jacobs stressed: "The deal is not done yet."

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It has been a quiet transfer window for Newcastle with no incomings so far heading into the final full week of January. There has been one outgoing so far with Javier Manquillo joining La Liga side Celta Vigo while Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and now Almiron have been linked with moves away.

Trippier has been subject to a transfer approach by Bayern Munich, which has been rejected by Newcastle. Wilson was targeted by Atletico Madrid regarding a loan deal, which the Magpies would not entertain.

Miguel Almiron in action for Newcastle United at Sunderland earlier this month.

But Newcastle would reportedly be more open to Almiron leaving the club. The Paraguayan winger has scored 30 goals in 195 appearances since joining The Magpies from Atlanta United in 2019 for a then club record fee.