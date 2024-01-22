'Agreement reached' - £21m winger 'close' to Newcastle United transfer as fresh claims emerge
Newcastle United transfers: Miguel Almiron is the latest player to be linked with a move away from St James' Park.
Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron has reportedly attracted interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab.
According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al Shabab and Newcastle have 'reached a provisional agreement' regarding the transfer of Almiron, who is open to the move. Despite the provisional agreement, Jacobs stressed: "The deal is not done yet."
It has been a quiet transfer window for Newcastle with no incomings so far heading into the final full week of January. There has been one outgoing so far with Javier Manquillo joining La Liga side Celta Vigo while Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and now Almiron have been linked with moves away.
Trippier has been subject to a transfer approach by Bayern Munich, which has been rejected by Newcastle. Wilson was targeted by Atletico Madrid regarding a loan deal, which the Magpies would not entertain.
But Newcastle would reportedly be more open to Almiron leaving the club. The Paraguayan winger has scored 30 goals in 195 appearances since joining The Magpies from Atlanta United in 2019 for a then club record fee.
The 29-year-old has scored five goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season, including the club's first Champions League goal in over 20 years in a 4-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain at St James' Park. The winger enjoyed a productive 2022-23 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 34 Premier League appearances which included a run of eight goals in nine games - seeing him win the Premier League player of the month award for October 2022.