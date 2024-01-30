Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron is set to stay at the club despite strong interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Al Shabab were understood to be pushing to sign the £30million-rated 29-year-old this month but the player's preference is to stay on Tyneside. Almiron missed Saturday's 2-0 win at Fulham due to illness but trained as normal on Monday ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League (8:15pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almiron is expected to travel with the side to Villa Park. His involvement in the match is likely to end any transfer speculation with the Saudi Pro League transfer window closing on January 30.

While Almiron is set to stay at Newcastle this transfer window, Saudi Pro League interest remains in the Paraguay international with Public Investment Fund-owned Al Ahli understood to be considering a summer move. Almiron has scored 30 goals in 195 appearances since joining Newcastle for a then-club-record fee of £21million in January 2019.

In Newcastle's current squad, only Callum Wilson (46) has scored more goals for the club.

Howe admitted it 'wouldn't make sense' for Newcastle to sell Almiron this month given the club's current injury situation and stressed his desire to keep the player at St James' Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year, he’s worked incredibly hard, and he’s been reliable for us," Howe said. "He’s always been fit. He hasn’t missed many games, and that’s been vitally important for us when we’ve had so many injuries to our attacking players.