Kieran Trippier has opened up about how the squad have reacted amid a flurry of transfer speculation surrounding the group. Trippier has been at the centre of some of those reports with Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, Jamaal Lascelles and Bruno Guimaraes among those also linked with moves away from the club this month.

Speculation surrounding their respective futures have grown following Darren Eales’ admission that the club may lose one of their top stars in order to remain within FFP and PSR constraints. Speaking earlier this month, Eales said: "It’s difficult to hypothesise but, if we’re offered £1billion for one of those players, then no one could argue against that making sense. Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

"It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players. Whether that is because of the contract length of the player in question, the offer is too good to refuse, you need to reload in certain areas, but all of this could make sense to trade that player.”

Following their FA Cup win over Fulham, one that saw Trippier captain his side to the Fifth round for the first time in four years, the 33-year-old was asked about the dressing room reaction to what has unfolded during the last few weeks of the window, albeit without any major exits from the club: “It’s a transfer window isn’t it? As you’ve seen the players are committed and want to give 100 percent for the club and nothing has changed.” Trippier said.

“We’ve got a great squad in there. I’ve spoken about it since I arrived, we’ve got a great togetherness within the group, nothing will take us off our track and we’re committed. That’s the one word I would use about my teammates.