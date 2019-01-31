Miguel Almiron reacts to his 'beautiful' move to Newcastle United

Newcastle United have signed Miguel Almiron in a club-record £20million deal.

The 24-year-old midfielder today completed his move to the club from Atlanta United after passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Almiron had been Rafa Benitez's No 1 transfer target.

"I’m very happy and eager to start and to meet my new team mates," said Almiron. "The league is very competitive, this is a historic club, and Rafa Benítez himself were the main reasons why I am here now.

"I think it is a great responsibility, something beautiful for me, and I will try to offer the best I can to repay the trust the club put in me."

The Paraguay international – who helped Atlanta win the MLS Cup last season – has been earmarked as a No 10 by United's manager.

Miguel Almiron.

Benitez said: "We were following Miguel Almiron for a while, and we saw a player with some pace in attack, who can play behind the striker.

"We have someone who can score goals and give assists.

"We know that MLS is a different challenge to the Premier League, but he has the potential to do what we are expecting, and what we need.

"From talking to the lad, you can tell that he is really focused and wants to do well. He wants to be successful and he wants to help the team, to score goals and give assists if it's possible.

Rafa Benitez.

"His impact in MLS has been really good – he's been one of the best players this year – and hopefully he can give us more competition and more quality in the final third.

"I'm pleased that the hard work behind the scenes has ended positively, and I thank everyone for their efforts."​​