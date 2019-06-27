Miguel Almiron reacts to Real Madrid 'rumours'
Miguel Almiron has reacted to speculation linking Real Madrid with a bid for him.
The Newcastle United midfielder impressed in the second half of last season following his move from Atlanta United in a club-record deal.
Almiron has also shone for Paraguay at Copa America, and Real were last week linked with a bid for the 25-year-old, who is under contract until 2024.
“I don’t know anything about the rumours,” said Almiron. “For me, it’s an honour that they’re considering me, but I haven’t heard anything official. I’m focused on the national team right now – and with Newcastle.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Paraguay take on hosts Brazil in a Copa America quarter-final in Gremio tonight.
“As a group, we try to better ourselves every day,” said Almiron. “It’s a new process. The manager (Eduardo Berizzo) has been here for only four months, and we’re doing a wonderful job.”