Miguel Almiron tracked by Real Madrid after success at Newcastle United
Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron is a target for one of Europe’s biggest clubs, according to a report.
By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 23 June, 2019, 07:00
The midfieder, signed from Atlanta United in January in a deal which could cost up to £21million, impressed in the second half of last season.
And Almiron has starred for Paraguay in Copa America this month.
Reports in Paraguay claim that Real Madrid are tracking the 25-year-old, who is under contract at St James’s Park until 2024.
Meanwhile, United manager Rafa Benitez is set to leave St James’s Park when his contract expires on June 30, according to weekend reports.