Miguel Almiron switches attention to Newcastle United after Paraguay agony
Miguel Almiron and Paraguay are out of Copa America – after an agonising penalty shootout.
Brazil won 4-3 on penalties to book their place in the semi-finals after the two sides drew 0-0 after extra-time in Gremio last night.
Midfielder Almiron scored his spot-kick for Paraguay, who had Fabian Balbuena sent off in the 58th minute for bringing down Firminio. Brazil goalkeeper Alisson said: “My team-mates did their part, they took on the responsibility and succeeded. That was crucial. This was an important step toward our goal of winning the South American title.”
Almiron, signed from Atlanta United in January and linked with Real Madrid this summer, will now have a holiday before reporting back to Newcastle United for pre-season training.
Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon – who spent last season on loan at St James’s Park – will play for Venezuela in their quarter-final against Arsenal tonight.