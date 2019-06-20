Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron's already one of the stars of Copa America
Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron is proving to be one of the stars of this year’s Copa America.
The 25-year-old set up Paraguay’s goal, scored by Richard Sanchez, in last night’s 1-1 draw against Argentina. Lionel Messi netted an equaliser Belo Horizonte, Brazil, from a penalty awarded by VAR.
After the game, United posted a photograph of Almiron challenging Messi on Twitter with the captain: “A football genius and Lionel Messi.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Almiron, signed from Atlanta United in January in a club-record deal, had also impressed in last week’s 2-2 draw against Qatar.
Paraguay complete their group campaign with a fixture against group leaders Colombia in Salvador on Sunday.
Speaking after the game, Almiron – who has fully recovered from the season-ending injury he suffered playing for Newcastle in April – said: “I have faith that we will qualify.”