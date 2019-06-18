Mike Ashley handed fresh Rafa Benitez worry after lucrative Chinese offer

Rafa Benitez has been offered a lucrative deal in China – as hopes of the Spaniard remaining at Newcastle United take a blow.

Benitez, who successfully guided the Magpies to a 13th place finish in the top flight last season, is yet to sign a new deal at St James’s Park.

Mike Ashley has been handed a fresh worry over Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United future

He has been locked in talks with owner Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley since the end of the campaign, but terms are yet to be agreed.

And while that is partly down to the ongoing uncertainty over the ownership of the club – with the Bin Zayed Group continuing to push for a purchase of Newcastle – fresh reports hand Ashley a worry over the future of his manager.

The Times claim that Benitez has been offered a £12million-a-year contract at Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

With the former Liverpool manager’s deal at Newcastle set to expire in under a fortnight, the offer presents a fresh worry for Ashley and could see the popular Spaniard depart.