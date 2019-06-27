Mike Ashley 'puts deadline' on £350m Newcastle United takeover
Mike Ashley has “put a deadline” on a takeover at managerless Newcastle United, according to a report.
The for-sale club, which is losing manager Rafa Benitez, is the subject of interest from the Bin Zayed Group, who claimed last month that it had “agreed terms” on a £350million takeover.
However, there has been silence from the group since then, and the club, yet again, is seemingly in crisis.
Newcastle are drawing up a managerial shortlist for the vacant post.
And journalist Duncan Castles told The Transfer Window podcast: “What I’ve been told is that Ashley himself has put a deadline on these discussions about a takeover – he wants a decision inside the next two weeks.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Why? Because if a takeover isn’t going to take place, and I think the fact that a deadline is being placed on discussions suggests that none of these offers are as near to the line as they have been presented as being ... if that deadline has been put in place, it’s because Ashley realises if you don’t have a buyer as we get closer and closer to the edge of the transfer window, you have a problem.
“And if he doesn’t have a buyer, he’s going to have to manage the club going into next season.
“That deadline that I’ve been told of would give him about a month before the transfer window closes, in which to buy and sell players for Newcastle for next season and to sort out the issue of manager.”
Meanwhile, United could change the managerial set-up at the club.