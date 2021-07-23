Mike Ashley 'reacts' to Newcastle United takeover delay as Toon show 'serious' interest in Celtic-linked defender

That’s according to 90min after the bid involving PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers suffered further delays.

The consortium agreed to purchase the Magpies from Ashley in April last year but 15 months on, a decision is yet to be reached after the Premier League refused to approve the deal via its owners and directors test.

Ashley had hoped United’s owners-in-waiting would be handed the keys to St James’s Park this summer, so is said to be left furious with Monday’s outcome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley. (Photo by LEE SMITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A source reportedly told 90min: "Ashley is not happy at all all, he did not think this would be rumbling on into 2022, he wants this finalised. The consortium is still keen to do a deal, but nobody knows how long that will last. It could be indefinite."

Despite the delay, Ashley is said to still firmly believe that the takeover will go through following arbitration.

Magpies show ‘serious’ interest in USA international

Newcastle have reportedly shown serious interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The USA international spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, where he briefly worked with United assistant coach Graeme Jones.

With Florian Lejeune sold to Alaves, Bruce is a defender light and as reported by 90min, Carter-Vickers could be a potential replacement.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of an enquiry from Newcastle, while a number of other clubs, including Celtic, are also said to be keen.

Mario Lemina closes in on France switch

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina looks set to turn down a move to Newcastle in favour of joining Nice.

However, as per reports in France, Lemina has opted against joining United after travelling to the south of France on Thursday evening to finalise a move to Nice.

Lemina, signed by the Saints for £15.4m in 2017, spent last season on loan at relegated Fulham having fallen out of favour under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.