Newcastle United 'hope' to wrap up first summer signing this week as Magpies 'battle' Leeds for £12m star

Magpies close on first summer signing?

Newcastle hope to reach an agreement to sign Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina this week, according to a report.

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina spent last season on loan at Fulham. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Steve Bruce’s side were linked to the Gabon international last month but talks were said to have stalled with owner Mike Ashley unwilling to sanction a move for the 27-year-old.

Ashley’s transfer policy on Tyneside has often been to sign players in their early 20s with sell-on value but as per the Daily Mail, the Sports Tycoon has seemingly had a change of heart.

Talks have revived over a £4million deal for Lemina, with the Magpies prepared to offer him a three-year contract as they look to tie up a deal in the coming days.

Toon face competition for Swedish midfielder

Newcastle are considering a bid for FC Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste but will reportedly face competition from four other Premier League clubs.

United were first linked with the five-time Sweden international earlier this week, but latest reports from SportExpressen suggest Leeds, Wolves and Crystal Palace have joined the race.

It’s claimed the quartet have held discussions with Cajuste’s representatives. Midtjylland are said to want around £12million for the player.

The 21-year-old made 39 appearances for the Danish club last season before joining Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad, though played just six minutes in total.

