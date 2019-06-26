Mike Ashley 'seeks clarity' over £350m Newcastle United takeover
Mike Ashley is “seeking clarity” about the progress on a takeover at Newcastle United, according to a report.
Ashley has been looking to sell the club, which this week revealed it would lose manager Rafa Benitez on June 30, since late 2017.
The Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group claimed last month that they had “agreed terms” on a £350million takeover at St James’s Park.
Newcastle’s hierarchy are drawing up a managerial shortlist amid anger on Tyneside at Benitez’s departure, but it’s not clear whether Benitez’s successor will be a manager or a head coach.
And Press Association Sport report that Ashley “is seeking clarity on the progress being made by interested parties”.
The report adds: “Any conclusion appears to be several weeks, if not months away, and that could mean appointing a manager on a short-term basis”.