Mike Ashley shuts down sale talk at Newcastle United
Mike Ashley says Manchester United target Sean Longstaff is “not for sale”.
By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 07:45
Longstaff is a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford this summer.
However, head coach Steve Bruce said this week that he wanted to keep the 21-year-old.
And Ashley, United’s owner, has echoed Bruce’s comments in an extraordinary interview with the Daily Mail.
“The message we want to put out is that he is not for sale,” said Ashley. “If you've got one like Sean – keep him.”