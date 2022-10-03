Newcastle 4-1 win at Craven Cottage started with a key decision prompted by video assistant referee Mike Dean.

Nathaniel Chalobah's high challenge on Sean Longstaff was initially penalised with a yellow card by referee Darren England before he was told to look over the incident on the review monitor.

Nathaniel Chalobah of Fulham reacts after being shown a red card by match referee Darren England during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Replays showed that Chalobah’s studs connected with Longstaff above his ankle as England upgraded the yellow card to a red as the Fulham player was given his marching orders.

And former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher felt this was an example of the 'good’ use of VAR.

“Correct decision [after VAR review],” Gallagher told Sky Sports. “It’s a good intervention from Mike Dean to send Darren England over to the screen.