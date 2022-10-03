Mike Dean praised following Newcastle United VAR call at Fulham
Newcastle United benefited from the correct use of VAR at Fulham on Saturday.
Newcastle 4-1 win at Craven Cottage started with a key decision prompted by video assistant referee Mike Dean.
Nathaniel Chalobah's high challenge on Sean Longstaff was initially penalised with a yellow card by referee Darren England before he was told to look over the incident on the review monitor.
Replays showed that Chalobah’s studs connected with Longstaff above his ankle as England upgraded the yellow card to a red as the Fulham player was given his marching orders.
And former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher felt this was an example of the 'good’ use of VAR.
“Correct decision [after VAR review],” Gallagher told Sky Sports. “It’s a good intervention from Mike Dean to send Darren England over to the screen.
“He’s gone with studs, again above the ankle, and he probably didn’t mean to do it but when he sees it again, it’s a red card.”