Mikel Arteta was holding a grudge after Arsenal’s disappointing defeats to Newcastle United and a recent Champions League exit.

Arsenal had lost three times to Newcastle in the Premier League and Carabao Cup before Sunday’s meeting at the Emirates Stadium.

The Premier League title had also passed them by as well as the Champions League. The Gunners reached the semi-final of the Champions League but were recently knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain over two legs.

Arsenal went into Sunday’s match against Newcastle on the back of a five game winless run but knowing another win would be enough to secure a second place finish and Champions League qualification for next season.

Although Newcastle had the majority of the chances in the first half, The Gunners came out strong in the second half with midfielder Declan Rice giving them the lead with a stunning first-time strike into the bottom left corner from distance.

That proved to be the match winner as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser but were unable to breach Arsenal’s stubborn defensive line.

Declan Rice reacts to Arsenal win v Newcastle

Following the match, Rice was pleased to see a reaction from Arsenal after recent disappointment, revealing head coach Arteta’s clear message heading into the Newcastle match.

"Everything, we've been poor by our standards the last few weeks in the league,” he said. “We went so hard in the Champions League our form dropped in the Premier League.

“Newcastle are such an in-form side and the manager's message was clear, ‘take it personal’. We grew into the game and we showed that grit and three points at home, great way to end the league at home.

"We have to be at the level every week, we had such a good chance in the Champions League we had momentum with that and the league slipped away a few weeks ago. Today to win was massive and Newcastle are such a good side.

"About time I started scoring frequently. I liked that finish a lot, whipping across the keeper. Special moment for me."

Eddie Howe praises Declan Rice goal v NUFC

While Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was disappointed with the result, he couldn’t really fault his side’s performance.

The big difference between the sides being Arsenal took their chance while Newcastle didn’t.

“I thought we were really good in the first half, really strong attitude to the game, really imposed ourselves on the match, created a number of chances,” Howe said. “Their goalkeeper [David Raya] makes some great saves.

“We're frustrated we probably didn't take one or two of those big moments.

“Second half was slightly different. I thought we defended pretty well, though, and kept their chances to a minimum. Nick [Pope] made a couple of saves, but the goal that won the game, I thought, was an unbelievable strike from that distance.”