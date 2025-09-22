Newcastle United latest news: Gary Neville has questioned Arsenal’s title winning mentality ahead of their trip to St James’ Park on Sunday.

Gary Neville believes that Arsenal face a ‘big’ challenge against Newcastle United on Sunday as they once again put their Premier League title credentials to the test. The Gunners drew 1-1 with Manchester City this weekend, but required a stoppage time equaliser to take a point at home to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Whilst Arsenal were victorious the last time they met the Magpies in the Premier League, that win had followed three-straight defeats to Eddie Howe’s side, including a 1-0 loss in the league at St James’ Park and a 4-0 aggregate defeat in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Arteta has seen his side win just once on Tyneside in their last five visits in all competitions and Neville believes that ‘pressure’ is building on the Spaniard to finally deliver silverware.

“We’ve got Newcastle and Arsenal next Sunday, so that will be interesting because, again, it’s a big one for Arsenal,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“It’s another difficult game and if you lose that, you’re eight points behind Liverpool. So, there’s a bit of pressure on Arsenal.

“He won’t get massive criticism off the back of this game because they’re playing against Manchester City but there’s still those questions that will be asked.

“Forget us asking them, these fans that were behind our ears shouting ‘Play forward, get him on, get him on’ – they’re asking the same questions as us. We’re all in the same boat.”

Gary Neville on Arsenal’s title hopes

Whilst winning or losing the title won’t be decided this weekend, or for a number of months for that matter, Neville believes that Arsenal need to develop a killer instinct to turn themselves from title challengers to winners. Defeating Newcastle United at St James’ Park, a place they have found it very difficult to play at in recent times, could be just the thing to kickstart their season again.

“I've predicted Arsenal will win the league, but does the manager and the players really believe, number one, that they can win the league? Do they really believe?” Neville continued.

“The second bit is do they know how to win a league? Does the manager know how to win a league? Does he know how to get the players over the line throughout the season?

“I was very lucky when I went into the team at Manchester United that they'd broken that duck and there were senior players who knew how to get over the line and there was a manager who'd won up in Scotland and he'd won obviously down in England. So I was very fortunate to be in a position surrounded by knowledge and experience and expertise on winning trophies.

“But they haven't got that in this team and I just wonder, you can't look back and wish you could have done more. And he must be looking back at this game, Mikel Arteta, and reviewing it and thinking well, should I have started with Eze off the front? Should I have started with Martinelli?

“It could have been more attacking than it was and it wasn't. I've got a lot of love for them and I like them and they're a good side and I like watching them play, but they've got to take the handbrake off.”