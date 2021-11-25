Mikel Arteta sees a 'different' Newcastle United gaining momentum under Eddie Howe following takeover
Mikel Arteta has revealed his “admiration” for Eddie Howe ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to the Emirates Stadium.
Howe’s relegation-threatened side will take on Arsenal on Saturday looking to claim their first win of the season, though the 43-year-old may miss the game after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.
However, Newcastle, taken over last month by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have lost their last nine Premier League games at the stadium. Asked about United’s record there, head coach Arteta said: “Let’s keep going.
"It’s a new game. Obviously, there are some changes happening there. You can see the momentum building. It’s different. You can see the last game they played as well, and you see some different things. It’s a new manager, new coaching staff.”
On Howe's appointment, Arteta said: “That’s what they decided. I admire Eddie, and what he’s done in the league, (with Bournemouth) his style of play. I know the coaching staff well. I’m sure they will be fully prepared.”