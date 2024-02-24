Mikel Arteta sends Arsenal warning to Newcastle United after 'disgrace' claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side are looking for revenge when they face Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (8pm kick-off).

Newcastle beat The Gunners 1-0 at St James' Park back in November with the decision to allow Anthony Gordon's winning goal branded a 'disgrace' by Arteta following three separate VAR checks. The Magpies' previous visit to the Emirates Stadium was also the subject of controversy with Arteta feeling his side should have been awarded two penalties in the 0-0 draw in January 2023.

"With every club there is always a history," the Spaniard said in his pre-match press conference. "There is always what happened before, what is going to happen next. We know the importance of the game we just focus on what we have to do.

"I could sense in the dressing room straight away that we wanted to play the next day. After that defeat [at Newcastle], that feeling that you get, I’m sure that when they come back in an hour or two I’m going to be seeing that desire again."

Newcastle United defeated Arsenal at St James' Park back in November. The Magpies go in search of a Premier League double over the Gunners this weekend.

Newcastle haven't beaten Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium since 2010 and haven't completed a league double over the North London side since the 1994-95 season. While The Magpies have failed to beat the likes of leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League under Howe, they have taken seven points from their last four encounters with Arteta's side, who currently sit third.