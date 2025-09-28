Newcastle United v Arsenal: Two late goals from Mikel Merino and Gabriel secured a win for Mikel Arteta’s side at St James’ Park.

Mikel Merino has described the feeling of scoring a late equaliser at St James’ Park, his old stomping ground, as ‘magical’ as Arsenal take home all three points from a feisty encounter at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side were ahead after 34 minutes when Nick Woltemade netted his second Premier League goal with a brilliant header from Sandro Tonali’s cross. That goal by the German came just minutes after Arsenal had a penalty controversially overturned by VAR.

The Magpies tried, in vain, to hold onto that slender lead for the next sixty minutes or so and their defensive resistance was eventually broken by Merino with five minutes to play. The Spaniard, who had spent a season as a Newcastle United player during the 2017/18 campaign, nodded a cross in off the post to restore parity before Gabriel struck a late winner to break the hosts’ hearts.

Following the game, Merino described scoring against his former side as ‘magical’ and praised his side’s mentality to get over the line - even if it came deep into stoppage time.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Merino said: “I just said [it was] a long time ago but still big memories. Every time I come back here it's a great day for me.

“Also old friends here, very happy to come and experience St James' Park again now as an away footballer. A day full of emotions for me and to come back and score the equaliser is magical.”

On his goal, one eerily similar to a header he netted against Crystal Palace almost eight years ago, his first and only goal for the Magpies, Merino added: "It was pretty similar to one I score her for Newcastle, in the same goal as well.

“Really happy, that's something I put a lot of work in, headers to try and train every single day in the game. If you have a chance to have a header to have it as well as you do in training.

“Every single Premier League game is an opportunity for us, not only to win points, not only to make a statement, but also to show everybody what this club is about, to show the character and the mentality we have. There's no better place than here, no better way then the way we have done it coming back from a really difficult situation.

“I'm really proud of everyone in there, not only the players, the staff and the fans who came here to support us. Just buzzing and ready to keep going.”

Newcastle United now have just a few days to lick their wounds and go again as they travel to Belgium for their second Champions League league phase match of the season. The Magpies were beaten by Barcelona in their first outing and will be desperate to seal a win in Belgium to kickstart their European campaign.

A stuttering start to the Premier League season now places huge importance on their clash against Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest next weekend. That game will be the last they play before the international break takes centre stage.