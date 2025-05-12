Premier League rules ban Arsenal star from playing against Newcastle United

Arsenal will be without a key player for their upcoming Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Arsenal head into their penultimate match of the season sitting second, while Newcastle are third in the table following their 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

A win for Arsenal against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) would effectively guarantee a second-placed finish for a third successive season. But a win for Newcastle would see them move up into second heading into the final day of the season.

Both sides will be without some key players for the match, with Arsenal dealt a fresh blow in the closing stages of their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Merino banned for Arsenal v Newcastle United

Former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino was sent off shortly after equalising for Arsenal at Anfield. It was the Spaniard’s ninth goal of the season before he picked up a second yellow card after losing possession on the edge of Arsenal’s penalty area.

The Gunners played the final 10 minutes with 10 men but were able to see out the point against Liverpool after coming from 2-0 down.

But Merino’s red card will see him banned for the match against Newcastle. Players sent off for two bookable offences are automatically handed a one-match ban, as per Premier League rules.

Arsenal v NUFC early team news

In addition to Merino, Arsenal will also be without the injured Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes and Takehiro Tomiyasu while Kai Havertz is a doubt.

Newcastle are sweating on Sven Botman’s fitness after the defender was withdrawn due to another knee problem against Chelsea, while Joelinton, Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock are doubts for the final two games of the campaign.

Matt Targett and Lewis Hall have already been ruled out until the summer.

Providing an update on Willock and Trippier after missing the Chelsea match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “We don’t think they’re big injuries. But there’s such a short amount of time left now before the end of the season.

“We’d love to get them back fit, and able to play a part, but at this moment in time, I’ve not really got any idea whether or not that’s possible.”

After facing Arsenal, Newcastle will end the season at home to Everton on May 25.

Mikel Merino’s impact at Newcastle United

Merino joined Newcastle on an initial loan move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 which was later made permanent after an impressive start. The midfielder struggled to build on his early promise at St James’ Park and was sold to Sociedad after one season, making 25 appearances.

Although Merino’s spell at Newcastle was brief, it left a lasting impact on the Euro 2024 winner, as he told Spanish outlet La Opinion de A Coruna: “[A transfer to] The Premier League had caught my attention because I enjoyed myself a lot at Newcastle and I always left the door open to returning. I don’t know what my future will be like.”