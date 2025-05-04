Brighton dealt mystery blow as key attacking duo ruled out v Newcastle United

Kaoru Mitoma misses out for Brighton | Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion are without two key attacking players for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

João Pedro was already confirmed to be suspended for the Newcastle match following his straight red card against Brentford last month.

The Brazilian has scored 10 goals in 27 Premier League appearances for Brighton this season but misses out as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension.

Another player Brighton are without is winger Kaoru Mitoma. The Japan international has scored in each of The Seagulls’ last two Premier League matches, but was an unexplained absentee for Fabian Hurzeler’s side at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton U-turn on Kaoru Mitoma v Newcastle United

Ahead of Sunday’s match, Brighton boss Hurzeler was asked if Mitoma was ready to start matches after coming off the bench to score in the last two games. He had previously missed a 2-2 draw with Leicester City due to a heel issue.

In response, Hurzeler said: “He’s an option. He and the others have had a longer phase where they weren't able to play, but they're ready to start.”

As it turns out, Mitoma was not ready to start or even be named among the substitutes. No official explanation has been given for his absence.

Newcastle sit fourth in the Premier League table but could climb up to third and strengthen their grip on the Champions League qualification places with a win. A defeat, followed by wins for Chelsea and Nottingham Forest would see The Magpies drop out of the Champions League places heading into the final three games of the season.

Newcastle have not won away at Brighton in the Premier League, losing 3-1 in this fixture last season. Brighton have also won twice at St James’ Park this campaign.

Brighton v Newcastle United team news

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Hinshelwood, Baleba, O’Riley; Minteh, Adingra, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, Webster, Gruda, Gomez, Ayari, Veltman, Howell

Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula Miley, Longstaff, Neave