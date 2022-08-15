Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United still have just over two weeks remaining to complete more business in the summer transfer window with the new Premier League season now in full swing.

Eddie Howe’s side kept up an unbeaten start to the campaign with a 0-0 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday to make it four points from a possible six so far.

The Magpies won their opening fixture at home to Nottingham Forest and will welcome Manchester City to St James’ Park in their next match this weekend.

After the Brighton match, Howe discussed the transfer window so far and said: “I think there’s always that part of you that, as much as you’re frustrated that you can’t sign any more players when they window has closed, there’s actually a nice relief when the window shuts and you can say, ‘right, that’s the group that we have – and that’s the group we’re going to go forward with’,” he added.

“Nothing can change that then. My focus is always on the players we have inside the building, not externally. That’s always been my first instinct, to try to develop them, even when the window is open.

“But a lot of your time is taken up with the window because it’s such an important process as you try to get the right players in. It’s an ever-changing thing, so if you’re not careful, you can waste a lot of time watching players that maybe aren’t attainable, or for lots of different reasons that you can’t get.

“That’s part of the job though, and it goes with it hand in hand.”

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Bournemouth are set to ‘hijack’ a move for Ghanaian central defender Abdul Mumin with French Ligue 1 side SCO Angers atempting to sign the player from Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal (L’equipe)

Everton will ramp up their search for a new centre-forward this week with Southampton’s Scotland international strike Che Adams top of their wanted list (The Telegraph)

EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers look set to win the race for Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg (The Sun)

West Ham have ‘taken concrete steps’ to make contact with Italian Serie A side Spezia regarding their 22-year old Polish defender Jakub Kiwior and are preparing an initial €10 offer (Calciometro)

Chelsea had further talks regarding a move for Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the weekend (Daily Mail)

Nottingham Forest are close to making four more signings, one of which is Lyon midfielder and long-time Arsenal target Houssem Aouar (Metro)

Manchester United are among a number of clubs weighing up a move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo this summer (Mirror)

Chelsea want Anthony Gordon and are already considering a second bid after Everton rejected their first offer for the Newcastle United target (HITC)