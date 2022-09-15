Motherwell boss discusses Newcastle United’s ‘interest’ in wonderkid as Aston Villa ‘join race’ for Brazilian midfielder

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Motherwell boss on Lennon interest

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has revealed that Newcastle United-linked Lennon Miller has been attracting attention from clubs, but he is not aware of any interest from the Magpies:

Marinho (R) of Flamengo competes for the ball with Andrey dos Santos of Vasco da Gama (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

"I've not heard anything. But I think every team in Scotland, England and even beyond will know of Lennon because of the player he is.

"We've had a number of approaches for Lennon over the last five or six years from all these teams in England and Scotland, and I know this because I was in control of that.

"So it's nothing new for him. Have we had an approach for him now? No. Will that probably come one day? Potentially.

"But he understands and we understand he has a long way to go. He is just at the start of the next level of his development and nothing is a problem for him. He is the most humble boy you will meet. He just gets on with it.”

Carabao Cup date confirmed

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup Third Round clash with Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday, November 9. Kick-off at St James’s Park will be at 7:45pm. The game has not been selected for coverage on TV.

The clash with Patrick Vieira’s side is sandwiched between Newcastle’s trip to Southampton on Sunday, November 6 (2pm kick-off) and the visit of Graham Potter’s Chelsea on Saturday November 12 (5:30pm kick-off).

The game against Chelsea will be the last match before the Premier League halts for the Qatar World Cup with the top-flight returning for the traditional round of Boxing Day fixtures.

Villa join Santos race

Aston Villa have reportedly joined the race to sign Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos.

Santos has reportedly been eyed by clubs across Europe - including Barcelona, PSG and Newcastle United - and could be set for a big-money move to the continent in January.