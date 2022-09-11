Newcastle United ‘plot move’ for Sunderland starlet as Lucas Paqueta reveals Bruno Guimaraes message ahead of West Ham move
Could Newcastle United raid Sunderland for one of their most coveted prospects?
Here is all the latest gossip that has emerged surrounding Newcastle United:
Magpies ‘join race’ for Sunderland starlet
According to the Sun, Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg with the Black Cats facing a huge battle to keep hold of the teenager.
Everton have also reportedly shown interest in Rigg, but won’t pay a fee believed to be around £2.5million for his services.
Despite being just 15 years of age, Rigg has featured for Sunderland’s Under-21 side this season and is believed to be one of the hottest prospects on their books.
Newcastle’s focus on bringing in promising talent from around the UK has been evident ever since the takeover of the club and in the same report, the Sun also claim they are looking at adding Motherwell’s Lennon Miller.
Miller became Motherwell’s youngest ever player when he featured for the Steelmen against Inverness Caledonian Thistle just ten days after his 16th birthday and is the son of the former Middlesbrough player Lee Miller.
Bruno’s Paqueta message
Lucas Paqueta has revealed that Bruno Guimaraes helped his decision to join West Ham, describing the Hammers, who were due to host Newcastle this weekend, as a ‘great club’:
Paqueta told the Times: “Bruno told me the Premier League is a great competition and was very complimentary about West Ham.”
“He told me it was a great club and difficult to play against. I just joked and said, ‘They’ll be even more difficult when I am there.’ ”