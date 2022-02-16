On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on Sunday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa as Newcastle moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

Kieran Trippier’s free-kick was the difference but The Magpies were hit with two blows as the England international suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal while fellow right-back Javier Manquillo was forced off with an ankle injury.

Dominic, Miles and Joe discuss the latest team news at Newcastle and look ahead to Saturday’s match at The London Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.