Mouth of the Tyne podcast: Newcastle United taking momentum into West Ham despite Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo injury blows
The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to reflect on Newcastle United’s three game winning streak and look ahead to Saturday’s trip to West Ham United.
On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on Sunday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa as Newcastle moved four points clear of the relegation zone.
Kieran Trippier’s free-kick was the difference but The Magpies were hit with two blows as the England international suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal while fellow right-back Javier Manquillo was forced off with an ankle injury.
Dominic, Miles and Joe discuss the latest team news at Newcastle and look ahead to Saturday’s match at The London Stadium.
