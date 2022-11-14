Mukesh Ambani delivers Liverpool takeover blow as Newcastle United PIF link revealed

The Indian billionaire has been linked with a potential takeover of Liverpool after the club publicly stated it was looking for new investors last week. But a spokesperson of Ambani claims any reports linking him to Liverpool are ‘fake’.

Ambani is worth around $90billion (roughly £76billion) having amassed his fortune from his multinational conglomerate business, Reliance Industries. According to Forbes, he is the 10th richest person in the world and the richest person in Asia.

If he were to purchase a Premier League club today, the 65-year-old's net worth would make him the richest individual owner and second richest owner overall in the division behind Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, who own an 80-per-cent stake in Newcastle United.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L), Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani (Chairman of Reliance Industries) (C) and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (R) (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ambani has links with PIF as well with Newcastle chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the board of directors at Reliance Industries.

And a potential takeover of Liverpool from Ambani has been played down with a Reliance spokesperson telling Indian media outlet ABP Live that the reported interest is 'fake'.

It’s not the first time an Ambani has been linked with a takeover of a Premier League club. Mukesh has previously been linked to Liverpool prior to FSG’s takeover in 2010.

His younger brother Anil was also linked with a £260million takeover of Newcastle United from Mike Ashley in 2008 and once again in 2011.