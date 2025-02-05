Anthony Gordon reacts to ‘amazing’ thing Newcastle United did v Arsenal

Goals from Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon booked Newcastle United a spot in the final of the Carabao Cup final.

Murphy’s first-half strike gave Newcastle United the perfect platform to build on in the second-half before Gordon fired past Raya in the second half to seal the win and allow the hosts to enjoy a comfortable last half an hour. Gordon, who also netted Newcastle’s crucial second goal in the first-leg at the Emirates Stadium, spoke to Sky Sports after the match and gave his thoughts on helping the Magpies to a second final in three seasons.

"It feels amazing. A proper team performance and we got the win. Our fans are never in question, they make it so difficult for the opposition and we did it the right way.

"We had a game plan we thought would work. Everyone knows we press. It is important for us to stay humble now. It will be a big occasion but it's so far away."

The 23-year-old didn’t feature at Wembley in the 2023 final as he was cup-tied following his move from Everton earlier that year. But this time around he will play a big role for the Magpies alongside Murphy, the other second-leg goalscorer and man of the moment Alexander Isak.

Although Isak didn’t get on the score sheet himself at St James’ Park, he played a crucial role in Murphy’s opener and was denied a strike by VAR early in the game. As a spearhead of the attack, Isak was simply sensational and earned great plaudits from Jamie Redknapp for his performance up against a tough Gunners back line.

“I have never seen Gabriel and Saliba so uncomfortable and that is because of the quality of Alexander Isak.” Redknapp said. “They normally bully teams but they couldn't handle Newcastle's front three.”

Praise for the former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund man didn’t stop there, with Bruno Guimaraes also taking time to give the striker a shoutout: "Isak is the best striker these days for me. For me, the manager is amazing. He deserves the credit." Guimaraes told Sky Sports.

