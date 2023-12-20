£89m Chelsea star sends 'strong' message to Kieran Trippier after Newcastle United Carabao Cup exit
Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United: Mykhailo Mudryk has sent a classy message to Kieran Trippier on social media.
Mykhailo Mudryk has urged Kieran Trippier to 'stay strong' after the Chelsea forward capitalised on the Newcastle United defender's error in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.
Mudryk's strike cancelled out Callum Wilson's opener to force penalties. The Ukrainian was one of four successful penalty takers for Chelsea in the shootout while Trippier could not make amends for his mistake as he hit his penalty wide.
Newcastle lost 4-2 in the shootout with Chelsea progressing to the semi-finals as a result.
After the match, Mudryk took to Instagram to deliver a message of support to the Newcastle right-back. “Kieran, I just wanna say to you: stay strong," the 21-year-old wrote. "Sometimes s--t happens but I think you are strong footballer, no matter what”.
Trippier has been one of Newcastle's top performers since he arrived at the club in January 2022. But the England international has been guilty of some individual mistakes leading to goals in recent matches.