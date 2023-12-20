Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United: Mykhailo Mudryk has sent a classy message to Kieran Trippier on social media.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mykhailo Mudryk has urged Kieran Trippier to 'stay strong' after the Chelsea forward capitalised on the Newcastle United defender's error in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk's strike cancelled out Callum Wilson's opener to force penalties. The Ukrainian was one of four successful penalty takers for Chelsea in the shootout while Trippier could not make amends for his mistake as he hit his penalty wide.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle lost 4-2 in the shootout with Chelsea progressing to the semi-finals as a result.

After the match, Mudryk took to Instagram to deliver a message of support to the Newcastle right-back. “Kieran, I just wanna say to you: stay strong," the 21-year-old wrote. "Sometimes s--t happens but I think you are strong footballer, no matter what”.