He has now seemingly turned his attention towards punditry and was a guest on Sky Sports Soccer Special this weekend, alongside host Jeff Stelling who has rowed back on his own retirement plans recently.

Warnock, managed 15 clubs during his time in the dugout which included spells at Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Scarborough Athletic.

The 73-year-old was often cast as the pantomime villain during his managerial career and this was no different when he made the trip to Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Warnock at St James's Park as Crystal Palace manager in August 2014 (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Reflecting on Newcastle’s win over Wolves the previous evening, Warnock was very complimentary about the Newcastle fan base, even describing them as ‘nutters’ for their fanatical support:

“When that place (St James’s Park) is rocking…. I mean, the place was rocking 15 minutes after the match, let alone during the game!

“I was in the central league with Chesterfield as a 19 year old and I went up to Newcastle (in the late 1960’s), we were playing the reserves.

“Ten minutes before we got there, Dave Blakey (who was from Newburn) said ‘you won’t have seen anything like this, so don’t panic’.

“I said ‘what do you mean, it’s a central league game’, he just said ‘don’t worry, watch’.

“St James Park, 14,500 people were there for a reserve game against Chesterfield.

“Nutters, aren’t they! They (Newcastle fans) are brilliant. Absolutely brilliant, aren’t they?”