Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle United nominations

A number of Newcastle United players have been nominated for awards for their contributions during the first month of the season.

Former Newcastle United manager Sam Allardyce (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has been nominated for Player of the Month but faces stiff competition alongside stars such as Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

Pope has also been nominated for Save of the Month for his stop to deny Adam Lallana at the Amex Stadium.

Three Magpies have also been nominated for Goal of the Month: Fabian Schar for his strike against Nottingham Forest, Kieran Trippier for his free-kick against Manchester City and Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning volley away at Wolves have all been nominated for the award that was last won by Miguel Almiron for his strike against Crystal Palace late last season.

Allardyce on management return

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce has refused to rule-out a return to management, despite being out of a job for over a year since his departure from West Brom.

Although he has been linked with a few openings since departing the Hawthorns, Allardyce has yet to return to the dugout, but he doesn’t believe this is the end of his career in management:

"Never say never," Allardyce told the Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast. "I’m never going to say never now, whatever might happen. If it feels right and I fancy it, then I’ll have a go.”

Allardyce was manager of Newcastle for just 24 games in 2007/08, leaving the club after a goalless draw away at Stoke City in the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, former Magpies boss Alan Pardew could be set to make a shock return to management at Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki.

Brighton’s manager search

Brighton are now searching for a new manager after Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter.

Adam Lallana and Andrew Crofts have been placed in interim charge of the Seagulls.