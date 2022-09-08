News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United eye back-to-back Premier League goal of the month awards as trio are nominated

Newcastle United trio Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and Allan Saint-Maximin have all been nominated for the Premier League goal of the month award for August.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:52 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:56 pm

Schar, who previously won the award in February 2019 for a goal against Burnley, scored a near identical strike in the 2-0 opening day win over Nottingham Forest.

Trippier was at it again with another direct free-kick in the 3-3 draw with Manchester City while Saint-Maximin’s volley against Wolverhampton Wanderers has also been nominated having recently been named as Match of the Day’s goal of the month following a public vote.

The most recent winner of the Premier League’s goal of the month award is none other than Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron, who won April’s award for his goal against Crystal Palace. No winner was announced for May.

Other nominees include Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus v Leicester City and William Saliba v Bournemouth, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo v Manchester United and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz v Crystal Palace. You can vote here: premierleague.com/news/2774605

