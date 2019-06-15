New deal scuppers Newcastle United plans to land Bundesliga striker target

Reported Bundesliga striker target Jean-Philippe Mateta has been handed a new Mainz deal to ward off interest in the Frenchman.

According to reports early this week Newcastle United had shown an interest in the Bundesliga striker, but his club have tied him down to a new deal, which runs to 2023.

The France under-21 international, 21, netted 14 goals in 34 appearances last season, following his move from Lyon last summer.

Mateta is the latest striker who has slipped through United’s grasp with Brazilian Wesley Moraes set to join Aston Villa, despite being on manager Rafa Benitez’s summer wanted list.

United remain in transfer limbo at present with manager Benitez still undecided on whether to sign the new deal presented to him by Newcastle chief Mike Ashley, via Lee Charnley.

Benitez’s current United deal runs out on June 30. Newcastle United’s ownership also continues to remain up in the air – with United subject to a takeover attempt by the Middle East, Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group, led by Sheikh Khaled.